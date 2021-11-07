Police identify victim, suspect in Cameron Park murder investigation
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim and suspect in a murder investigation underway in Cameron Park.
Officials said Kevin Robert Broussard is wanted for the murder of Victor Medina, who was found dead inside a vehicle in Brownsville Friday night.
"CCSO Deputies were called to Cameron Park about a male subject being shot," Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet Saturday. "Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a male inside a vehicle."
READ ALSO: Body found in Cameron Park
The vehicle was found on Avenida Gregory & Avenida Lisa still on drive. It had stopped after hitting a fence in the area.
Authorities say Broussard is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.
