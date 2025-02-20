Police investigating body found in Harlingen canal

Harlingen police are investigating after a dead man found in a canal behind the Harlingen VA Clinic on Thursday.

According to Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore, officers responded to the scene at around 11 a.m. Identification was found on the dead male, but police will not be releasing his name at this time.

RELATED COVERAGE: Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass

This is the second dead body Harlingen police have found. On Wednesday, a body was found underneath an overpass near Frontage Road and Tyler Street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.