Police investigating body found in Harlingen canal
Harlingen police are investigating after a dead man found in a canal behind the Harlingen VA Clinic on Thursday.
According to Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore, officers responded to the scene at around 11 a.m. Identification was found on the dead male, but police will not be releasing his name at this time.
RELATED COVERAGE: Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass
This is the second dead body Harlingen police have found. On Wednesday, a body was found underneath an overpass near Frontage Road and Tyler Street.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...
-
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball...