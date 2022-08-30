x

Police: Pharr man arrested on murder charge after woman's body found in Donna

Tuesday, August 30 2022

A man from Pharr has confessed to killing a woman whose body was found in Donna over the weekend, according to the Donna Police Department. 

Donna police on Monday arrested Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, of Pharr on a murder charge.

Scavnicky was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday, police said. His bond was set at $750,000. 

Police say Scavnicky confessed to killing 43-year-old Monica Coronado DeLeon, whose body was found Saturday in the parking lot of a business located on the 1000 block of W. Frontage Road. 

Donna police continue to investigate the case. 

