Police: Pharr man arrested on murder charge after woman's body found in Donna
A man from Pharr has confessed to killing a woman whose body was found in Donna over the weekend, according to the Donna Police Department.
Donna police on Monday arrested Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, of Pharr on a murder charge.
Scavnicky was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday, police said. His bond was set at $750,000.
Police say Scavnicky confessed to killing 43-year-old Monica Coronado DeLeon, whose body was found Saturday in the parking lot of a business located on the 1000 block of W. Frontage Road.
Donna police continue to investigate the case.
