Scene cleared after 'suspicious' package found at UTRGV building in Edinburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Police are investigating a suspicious package that was discovered at a UTRGV building in Edinburg Tuesday morning.

The scene was cleared Tuesday afternoon after the McAllen Bomb Squad detonated the package, which was found at the CESS building, located on 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

After officials urged people to avoid and evacuate the area, students are back in the building.

According to the UTRGV website, the CESS building houses the P-16 Outreach and Testing Services Center, which provides educator trainings to students, educators and community members.