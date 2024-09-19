Political science professor discusses diverseness of Latino voters

According to the Pew Research Center, Latinos are the second-fastest growing group of voters in the country.

It’s also a diverse group of voters, according to Rice University political science professor Mark Jones.

“The Hispanic voting block is not a monolith,” Jones said. “The Latino population though more generally tends to prioritize economic issues more than red meat partisan issues such as gun control and abortion."

Jones said Latino voters tend to vary between those from big cities and rural areas, including those who identify as evangelicals.

As the Latino population continues to grow, one organization in the Rio Grande Valley is working to have younger voters participate before the Oct. 7 voter registration deadline.

