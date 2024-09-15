Port Isabel holding memorial ceremony for anniversary of causeway collapse
Sunday marks 23 years since the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.
A section of the causeway fell after a barge hit it, plunging several drivers over 150 feet into the water below on September 15, 2001.
Eight people died, and three others were saved.
Port Isabel will be holding a memorial ceremony to honor those who died Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, located at 309 Railroad St.
