x

Port Isabel holding memorial ceremony for anniversary of causeway collapse

Port Isabel holding memorial ceremony for anniversary of causeway collapse
1 hour 38 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 12:30 PM September 15, 2024 in News - Local

Sunday marks 23 years since the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

A section of the causeway fell after a barge hit it, plunging several drivers over 150 feet into the water below on September 15, 2001. 

Eight people died, and three others were saved.

Port Isabel will be holding a memorial ceremony to honor those who died Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, located at 309 Railroad St.

READ MORE: Port Isabel photographer recalls collapse of Queen Isabella Causeway

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days