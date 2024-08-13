Port Isabel mother charged in connection with death of her daughter

Bond was set for the woman who was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a one-year-old girl in Port Isabel.

Mariana Baltazar Martinez, 31, was arraigned and charged with criminal negligent homicide; her bond was set at $35,000.

RELATED STORY: Woman arrested in connection with toddler death in Port Isabel

Baltazar was identified as the little girl's mother.

The death occurred in April, and when Port Isabel officers arrived at the scene, they found Baltazar holding the unresponsive child.

An autopsy was done to determine cause of death, but the results came back as inconclusive.