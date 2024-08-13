Port Isabel mother charged in connection with death of her daughter
Bond was set for the woman who was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a one-year-old girl in Port Isabel.
Mariana Baltazar Martinez, 31, was arraigned and charged with criminal negligent homicide; her bond was set at $35,000.
RELATED STORY: Woman arrested in connection with toddler death in Port Isabel
Baltazar was identified as the little girl's mother.
The death occurred in April, and when Port Isabel officers arrived at the scene, they found Baltazar holding the unresponsive child.
An autopsy was done to determine cause of death, but the results came back as inconclusive.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Christian's Cookie House in Harlingen
-
Mother charged in connection with death of her daughter
-
Fallen DPS trooper being honored during fourth annual Trooper Moises Sanchez obstacle...
-
Weslaco Animal Services receives $100,000 donation
-
Smart Living: Boosting numbers of women in construction