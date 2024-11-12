Port Isabel police: Vehicle in fatal crash was traveling at 100 mph

Photo credit: MGN online

Two people from Weslaco died on Saturday when the vehicle they were in crashed into an electric transformer, according to the Port Isabel Police Department.

Prior to the crash, the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 100 miles per hour, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Fernando Garcia, 20, and Hazel Castañeda, 19, were identified as the victims of the deadly crash that happened at the 700 block of West SH 100 Saturday, Nov. 9 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

According to the release, Port Isabel police officers were advised by the Laguna Vista Police Department of a white vehicle traveling eastbound on SH 100 “at a high rate of speed.”

“Radar indicated that the vehicle was traveling in 100 MPH at the time,” the release added.

Port Isabel police officers then observed a vehicle matching the description of the one reported by Laguna Vista officers enter the city and crashing in “a flash of light.”

Garcia and Castañeda, the occupants of the vehicle, were declared dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, electric power was disrupted to portions of the city for several hours, police added.

The crash remains under investigation. According to the release, police will not release additional details on the pending investigation.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family of Castañeda with funeral expenses.