Port of Brownsville working to expand ship channel

The Port of Brownsville is expected to expand one of their ship channels.

This comes after the Texas Department of Transportation announced a $42 million loan for the port. They're planning to dredge-up the Razos Island Harbor Channel from 42 feet to 52 feet.

TXDOT says this could result in more jobs for the Rio Grande Valley.

"This means more economic growth, the ability to meet consumer demands and more cost-effective movement of goods," TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

A state law signed last year provided $400 million in loans for dredging projects near Beaumont and Brownsville.