Potential for heavy rain putting Hidalgo County drainage project to the test

Crews in Edinburg continue to work on a project to widen a ditch that expected to hold a lot more rainwater this week.

The North Main Drain expansion project broke ground in July 2023.

According to Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 General Manager Raul Sesin, the $7 million project could help keep floodwaters out of neighborhoods this week.

Several projects have been in the works over the last five years in response to major flooding events.

Christopher Coleman, who lives in a neighborhood near the corner of Mon Mack Road and Sprauge Street that flooded in during Hurricane Hanna in 2020, said he’s optimistic about the heavy rain expected this week.

“Considering what we saw with Hannah four years ago, I think the subdivision will do OK,” Coleman said.

County drainage officials have nearly 26 pumps ready to pump water over the flood way.

Watch the video above for the full story.