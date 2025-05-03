Potential funding for dementia research could help areas like Starr County

In November, Texans will vote on whether to invest $3 billion into dementia research.

Texas ranks third in the nation for rates of dementia.

"It doesn't just affect the patient, it affects the entire family," El Faro Health and Therapeutics Primary Investigator Dr. James Falcon said.

In Starr County, you don't have to look very far to find someone who loves someone with dementia.

"Out here in this area, there's too much dementia in this part of Starr County," Raul Peña said.

Peña's sister-in-law was recently diagnosed with dementia. It comes not long after he lost his mother-in-law to complications with the disease.

"It affects me seeing that, because I saw my mother-in-law that the way, she used to fight," Peña said.

Peña's story is extremely common. Just on the other side of the Starr County line, dementia rates soar.

Dr. Falcon says while there's been a lot of focus on treatment, much more needs to be done in prevention.

"There's a lot of research that needs to be done across the board from trying to figure why this disease is happening to who it happens to," Falcon said.

Falcon treats and researches dementia in Starr County. Research like his could soon be funded statewide.

Texas lawmakers have approved creating a State Research Institute for Dementia.

They're hoping to start it off with $3 billion of funding, but first that has to be approved by voters.

While it's unclear if El Faro Clinic will be able to tap into that money, Dr. Falcon urges Texans to vote yes.

"It's very likely that someone you know personally, a first degree relative or you yourself, will develop this disease," Falcon said. "Any funding that we can get that makes life easier for the patients and for their families will be very beneficial for the entire community and the entire state."

The funding would be on the ballot in November.

