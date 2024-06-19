UPDATE: AEP and MVEC power outages reduced across the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

UPDATE: As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas outage maps showed a total of less than 50 power outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

The MVEC outage map shows one Cameron County customer is affected by the outages. The AEP Texas outage map shows 12 Cameron County customers, 32 Hidalgo County customers, and less than five Starr County customers were affected.

Our previous story is below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

More than 3,200 Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas customers in Hidalgo County are without power.

The MVEC outage map shows 2,519 of their customers in Hidalgo County are without power.

AEP Texas’ outage map shows 690 Hidalgo County customers are without power.

Channel 5 News is reaching out to both MVEC and AEP Texas to find out when power is expected to be restored.