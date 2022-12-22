Power outages reported throughout the Valley

Thousands are without power Thursday as a cold front arrives in the Rio Grande Valley.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative reported over 3,200 customers in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are without power as of Thursday night. Nearly all of those outages are in Hidalgo County.

The AEP outage map reports nearly 3,600 customers are without power across Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

Those seeking shelter can do so by going to any of these shelters.

