Power restored after one-vehicle crash causes outage in Edinburg
UPDATE: The city of Edinburg announced power was restored as of Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7:52 p.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The city of Edinburg is urging drivers to drive safely after a one-vehicle accident caused a power outage that's affecting multiple intersections.
According to Edinburg city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, a vehicle struck a light pole, causing the Thursday evening outages.
The crash happened in the area of River Oaks Drive and Jackson Road Thursday at around 6:15 p.m. According to Lerma, the accident involved a white Ford SUV, and no major injuries were reported.
The city is urging drivers to treat the following intersections as four-way stops:
- Jackson Road and University Drive
- McColl Road and University Drive
- Sprague Street and Pin Oak Road
- 2nd Avenue and Sprague Street
"Drive safely and expect delays in the area," the city of Edinburg said in a social media post.
