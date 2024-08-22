Power restored after one-vehicle crash causes outage in Edinburg

Photo credit: MGN Online

UPDATE: The city of Edinburg announced power was restored as of Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7:52 p.m.

The city of Edinburg is urging drivers to drive safely after a one-vehicle accident caused a power outage that's affecting multiple intersections.

According to Edinburg city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, a vehicle struck a light pole, causing the Thursday evening outages.

The crash happened in the area of River Oaks Drive and Jackson Road Thursday at around 6:15 p.m. According to Lerma, the accident involved a white Ford SUV, and no major injuries were reported.

The city is urging drivers to treat the following intersections as four-way stops:

- Jackson Road and University Drive

- McColl Road and University Drive

- Sprague Street and Pin Oak Road

- 2nd Avenue and Sprague Street

"Drive safely and expect delays in the area," the city of Edinburg said in a social media post.