Power restored to Hidalgo County residents who experienced outages
More than 3,600 Hidalgo County residents had their power restored after experiencing power outages on Saturday.
Customers from both AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Co-op reported outages in their area. The most affected areas were Sullivan City and Alton.
Magic Valley's outage map initially reported 2,293 customers in Hidalgo County were without power, while AEP's outage map reported 1,343. Both outage maps show power has since been restored.
These outages came as a cold front passes through the Rio Grande Valley.
According to KRGV Weather, temperatures are expected to continue to drop throughout the day, with rain chances and strong winds. No wind advisory is in effect at this time, but wind gusts are expected to go up to 40 mph.
