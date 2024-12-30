Preparations underway for Pharr's New Year's Eve Ball Drop event

Pharr is getting ready to ring in the New Year with their annual ball drop.

Crews were testing the ball drop on Cage Boulevard to make sure it is timed correctly and everyone is in the right place.

This is the third year the city holds this event.

It's also important to note that Cage Boulevard will be closed between U.S. Highway 83 and Kelly Avenue.

Some things to keep in mind before attending the event Wednesday night is there is a clear bag policy in place, pets are allowed if they are on a leash and attendees are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

When it comes to parking, there are several areas near city hall, behind the central fire station and near the library.

The New Year's party starts at 7:30 p.m. and will last until midnight.