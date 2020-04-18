Prepared to complete school year online, Hidalgo ISD superintendent says
HIDALGO – On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced students will not return to schools for the remainder of the academic year.
Abbott's announcement included all public, private and higher education institutions.
Hidalgo Independent School District Superintendent Xavier Salinas says the announcement from the governor didn't take his district by surprise. All staff has been preparing for this possibility and they're ready for the challenge.
"We were expecting it and prepared at the same time like I said we have a very strong curriculum team, a very strong team of principals, director of special ed and we already knew," says Salinas.
Since mid-March, Hidalgo ISD, like other school districts across the Rio Grande Valley, has been teaching their students through distance learning.
Watch the video for the full story.
