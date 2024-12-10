Prescription Health: A strong connection between vision issues and dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More and more studies are finding a strong connection between vision loss and dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s society, people with certain eye conditions are 50% more likely to develop dementia. Doctors say this is an important step in finding people who are at high risk.

“The eye is the window to the brain,” says Cecilia Lee, MD, Ophthalmologist at the University of Washington Medicine.

Numerous studies over the past several years show changes in the eye could be an early warning sign of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Doctor Lee says, “So, when we look into the eye, hopefully it’s giving us a glimpse of what’s happening in the brain.”

Research shows eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration are associated with an increased risk of developing dementia.

Doctor Lee says, “There is an important link between these eye conditions and Alzheimer’s disease.”

The National Institute on Aging says there is growing evidence these vision problems add to the cognitive load of the brain. They can also shift brain function and structure.

“Maybe they will benefit from further evaluations, especially if the doctors are suspicious of cognitive decline or dementia,” explains Doctor Lee.

But the NIA says if vision problems are caught and corrected, the risk of developing dementia could be reduced. And a study in JAMA Internal Medicine found people who had cataract removal surgery reduced their risk by 30%. The goal would be screening for dementia at your annual eye exam.

The NIA says older adults with vision changes may also be less likely to go about their normal routines and social activities. That could also lead to cognitive decline.