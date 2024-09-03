Prescription Health: How to spot ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods are designed to be easy to eat, tasty, and have a longer shelf life. But doctors say they are not good for your health.

"We're eating more processed foods, we're getting away from vegetables and fruits,” Toyos Clinic founder and CEO Rolando Toyos said.

Health experts are advising the public to be careful of all the ingredients in ultra-processed foods.

“We really are talking about avoiding things that are ultra-processed stuff in the middle of the store,” Ilana Katz Sand, a neurologist at Mount Sinai in New York, said. “So the cookies, the chips, you know the stuff that comes in a box."

One way to easily tell if a food item is ultra-processed is by looking at its list of ingredients.

If the list of ingredients is long, and has items you’ve never heard of or would use in your own kitchen, it’s ultra-processed.

The Washington Post says other red flags to keep an eye out for are added sweeteners like corn syrup and cane sugar, artificial sweeteners like aspartame, ingredients that end with “ose" such as fructose or glucose, and foods that are "instant" or available in many flavors.

