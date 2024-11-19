Prescription Health: New studies question the benefits of daily aspirin

Every 33 seconds, someone in the U.S. dies from heart disease.

"In those patients, it's always been assumed that aspirin is beneficial, and it's widely recommended,” Anthony Barvy, an interventional cardiologist at the University of Florida, said.

Aspirin’s blood thinning capabilities stop blood clots from forming, preventing a clot from blocking a vessel in your heart or brain, and causing a heart attack or stroke.

Two large multicenter trials — the arrive trial and the aspree trial – found that aspirin did not decrease the risk for a second heart attack or stroke for patients who already had one. It did, however, increase the risk for major bleeding.

“Aspirin is associated with bleeding, oftentimes, in the form of gastrointestinal bleeding,” Barvy said.

Deaths in the aspree trial were attributed to aspirin use.

Experts say the risks outweigh the benefits when it comes to daily aspirin use. Despite doctors not recommending a daily aspirin for patients over 60 with no known heart issues, about a third of adults 60 years and older take aspirin when they shouldn't.

That’s more than 18 million people.

The Mayo Clinic said those between the ages of 40 and 59 with a high risk for a first-time heart attack or stroke within the next 10 years benefit from daily aspirin use.

Those taking aspirin should talk to their doctor before stopping. Terminating a daily aspirin regimen suddenly may trigger a blood clot, and lead to a heart attack.

Watch the video above for the full story.