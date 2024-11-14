Prescription Health: New study identifying DNA variants linked to suicide

In 2023, the number of people dying by suicide was at an all-time high, and officials do not believe the numbers for 2024 will be any better.

Alexis Callor is still healing from losing her uncle to suicide a decade ago. Callor would later lose her second cousin and an aunt to suicide as well.

Callor said her mom, Katy, started to question if genetics were to blame.

“It makes me extremely fearful for my children,” Katy said.

University of Utah Psychiatrist Hillary Coon is involved in an international study that has identified 12 DNA variations linked to suicide attempts. By examining more than 1.3 million cases, researchers have uncovered a connection between mental and physical health factors including impulsivity, smoking, chronic pain, ADHD, pulmonary conditions and heart disease.

“Some of them do actually fall into gene pathways that have to do with how the brain works, with how synapses fire, and how neurons are developing,” Coon said.

Professor Coon said no single gene causes suicide, as it's the cumulative effect of many different genes. By knowing if genes play a role, researchers hope the treatment can begin before tragedy strike.

While more studies are being done focusing on the genetics, the U.S. aims to reduce suicides by 20% in the next few years.

Those in need of help can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Watch the video above for the full story.