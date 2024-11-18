President-Elect Trump expected to attend upcoming SpaceX launch

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to attend Tuesday’s SpaceX launch of the Starship vehicle from the company’s Boca Chica location, according to ABC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions over Brownsville and Boca Chica for “VIP movement” during the Tuesday’s SpaceX launch window.

According to ABC affiliate KSAT-TV, similar flight restrictions are in place over Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida. The restrictions will be lifted while the restrictions in Texas are in place.

Trump's potential visit comes after billionaire SpaceX Founder Elon Musk was selected to lead the Trump administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk pumped an estimated $200 million through his political action committee to help elect Trump, KSAT-TV noted.

Tuesday’s SpaceX launch will be the sixth flight test of the Starship vehicle, a Monday news release from the company stated.

As part of the launch, SpaceX will also attempt to have the Super Heavy booster return to the launch site “if strict conditions are met,” the release added.

“Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear one or more sonic booms during the return to launch site,” the news release stated. “The sonic boom does not present a health risk and what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions."

