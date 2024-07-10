Primera police search for man accused of stomping kitten to death
The Primera Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man accused of stomping a kitten to death.
Primera police officers responded to the Oasis mobile home park on Sunday, July 7 at 11:40 p.m. following a report of animal cruelty, according to a news release.
Police spoke with the owner of a kitten who said she saw a shadow walk across her bedroom window. When she looked out the window, she saw the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Gustavo De La Garza, stomping the kitten.
The woman said when she went outside, De La Garza had fled the area and the kitten was dead.
Police said De La Garza resides in Harlingen. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Primera Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.
