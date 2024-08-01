Progreso mayor launches complaint form for city-related concerns

Progreso's new mayor, Hugo Gamboa, is hoping social media will be a bridge between his office and the community.

He now has a new complaint form on the city's Facebook page and website.

Those who live or work in Progreso are asked to submit and share their city-related concerns on that form.

The mayor says he wants to make it easier for the city to follow up.

"I want the people in Progreso to understand that we're trying to move in a positive direction," Gamboa said. "I know we have heard a lot of bad stuff about Progreso, but it's moving forward."

Gamboa has been Progreso's mayor for about a month. He's also looking to pave and improve streets.

"I'm glad because this is what a city should have, what a city, we as a city, should have had a long time ago. And it never got done for whatever reason, right? It's better to start than to just leave it the way it was," Progreso resident Karina Escobedo.

Drainage is also a priority for Gamboa.

City leaders have already met with county and state to discuss a plan.