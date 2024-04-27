x

Progreso Officer Arrested, Faces Sexual Assault Charges

PROGRESO – The officer under investigation in Progreso for misconduct was arrested Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old officer is charged with sexual assault and civil rights violation of a person in custody.

He will be formally arraigned Wednesday.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported Monday the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office launched its investigation last month.

