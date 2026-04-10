Progreso Police Department offering free autism decals to help first responders

The Progreso Police Department is giving away free autism decals to help officers recognize when someone in the community needs extra support.

The program starts tomorrow with 300 stickers available for vehicles and home windows. If you or someone in your household is living with autism, you can pick up a decal at the Progreso Police Department during normal business hours this week.

"There's a different way to deal with someone with autism. Things that you may not consider aggressive, they will consider aggressive—our portable radios, our sirens, just the fact that we're strangers," Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said.

The decals are part of an effort to help officers adjust their approach when responding to calls involving individuals with autism.