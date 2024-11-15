‘Progress in motion:’ Alamo holds first ever State of the City address

The city of Alamo held their first ever state of the city address on Thursday.

The theme of the address was “progress in motion.”

“It’s important for people to know where their taxes are going,” Alamo City Manager Bobby Salinas said. “We wanted to have the state of the city in order to connect with the community and show what we have done this past year."

During the address, Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza highlighted several key projects the city of Alamo is working on for the coming year – including drainage.

“Those drainage improvements are on 13th Street in the city of Alamo. It’s been a huge problem over the past 20 or 30 years in our city,” Garza said.

The $3 million drainage project is funded by the city’s general fund, and with grants from the Texas General Land Office.

The city will add in new pipes, inlets, and a sewer system along 13th Street to help with flooding.

“We are tackling that, and within the coming months everything takes off, and we will have a better system in place,” Garza said.

Public safety improvements were also highlighted. Alamo was awarded a $2.4 million grant to help build a public safety building to house the police department and municipal court.

“Our police department has grown tremendously, and so in order to keep up with the growth we have to build this brand-new facility,” Garza said, adding that the city will allocate $3 million from their general fund to cover the rest of the cost.

Construction is set to start in 2025.

