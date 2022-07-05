Protecting pets during the 4th of July
Jay Garza with the Palm Valley Animal Society has tips on how to keep your pet safe and calm during firework celebrations on the 4th of July.
Garza recommends the following tips:
- • If you have the space, keep your pets indoors
- • Be cautious about opening doors
- • Check the yard for any holes that a pet can escape through
- • Be present to help pets calm down
- • Microchip your pet
- • If your pet escapes, go around your neighborhood looking for them. If that doesn't work, contact your local animal control to see if they've seen your pet.