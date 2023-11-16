PSJA high marching band celebrates first area championship

For the first time in the school's more than 100-year-old history, PSJA High School boasts a UIL area marching contest championship.

PSJA and Roma high schools were the only schools in the Rio Grande Valley that took home area championships at the UIL state marching band contest in San Antonio earlier this month.

PSJA high marching band Director John Garza said he's proud of all the hard work his students put in this year.

The Bears marching band made history with their performance titled “Evermore,” which Garza said was based on the Edgar Allan Poe poem.

While the season ended at the state finals at the Alamodome in San Antonio, band members say they hope future band members are able to go even further.

