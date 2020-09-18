PSJA ISD are finding solutions to laptop shortage problem

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District is still waiting for the laptops they ordered for this school year, but are trying to find solutions for their students in the meantime.

Jorge Luis Arredondo, the superintendent for PSJA ISD said the laptops are on there way.

"We recently received another shipment and some of you are aware that we are currently tagging and imaging them,” Arredondo said. "Another five to six thousand will be distributed out by the end of this week.”

