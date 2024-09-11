PSJA ISD helping graduates transition to college with STC office

A new resource will soon be available to help PSJA ISD students navigate life post graduation.

PSJA ISD and South Texas College are teaming up to help students better plan their time and prepare for their classes with a transition office that will open in October.

“[It’s] to be able to assist students with a transition to South Texas College,” Cristobal Benavides said.

Recent PSJA graduates will also have their own advisor at the STC Pecan campus through the Valley Promise Program.

Qualifying students will get help enrolling in classes, applying for financial aid and staying on track to complete their degree

“When they get here, they get lost, and we always try to guide them” Benavides said.

More information on the program is available online.

To contact the PSJA ISD College Readiness Department, call 956-354-2044