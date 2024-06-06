PSJA ISD obtains new weapons detection system to enhance security

PSJA Independent School District purchased a new weapons detection system that will be deployed for the first time at graduation ceremonies.

"Not only are they weapons detectors, but they have AI technology," PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia said.

The new system is similar to metal detectors.

"They have AI technology, which is a big step and improvement for us, because setting aside from a regular metal detector is going to box where the potential weapon is," Garcia said.

The district bought four systems for nearly $350,000. The money came from a state grant awarded in November.

Garcia says the new tech is an extra layer of security students and staff need.

"Anytime we encounter a threat potentially coming in that someone is going to bring a gun to school, we can deploy these and make sure everyone is going through it and make sure there is no weapon," Garcia said.

The weapons system is not like a regular metal detector, that only alerts officers if metal is detected.

"A metal detector, you basically have to walk in, the machine will sound, and you will have to bring out a wand and figure out where the metal is," Garcia said.

But the new system can pick up any type of weapon. The two cameras scan the person walking through and can detect if a person is carrying a weapon and determine if it is in a bag or on the person.

"The camera in the front and the back has the AI technology. So as you are passing through, it is picking up your body and sensing mass through the camera and telling you exactly where so [the weapon is], it takes the extra step out of having to wand someone after," Garcia said.

The four systems can be moved across the district for any large event. Garcia wants PSJA families to know safety will always be a priority.

Watch the video above for the full story.