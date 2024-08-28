Public forum to be held over Gladys Porter Zoo expansion

A public forum will be held Wednesday afternoon over the possible expansion of the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Brownsville city leaders want to hear from the community and get their thoughts.

Last week, a proposal was made for the city to buy the old Cummings Middle School from Brownsville Independent School District, then give that property to the zoo so they can expand.

The community is welcome to attend the forum to ask questions about the potential expansion. The forum will be held at the Gladys Porter Zoo Education Center, located at 1245 East 6th Street, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.