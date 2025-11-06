Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT shares plans for proposed second South Padre Island causeway
-
Brownsville resident speaks out following string of crashes on Alton Gloor Boulevard
-
Chihuahua credited with saving Starr County family from house fire
-
Trial begins for 'mastermind' of murder for hire plot in Brownsville
-
Los Angeles man charged with threatening and harassing state District Judge Nereida...
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers open up the season on Friday Nov. 7th at the...
-
UTRGV Football vs. Nicholls State preview
-
UTRGV Baseball announces 2026 schedule, will host Kansas and Texas Tech
-
Band of the Week 2025: Brownsville Pace High School
-
McAllen Memorial, McAllen High, & Sharyland Pioneer advance in high school volleyball...