Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
New traffic ordinance approved near PSJA Memorial Early College High School
-
New app helping Donna residents report domestic violence
-
Rio Grande City project connecting over a dozen homes to sewer services
-
$1 million drainage project announced in La Villa
-
Student of the Week: Port Isabel Early College High School's Pedro Gomez
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
-
Band of the Week 2025: Raymondville High School
-
Edinburg Vela vs. McAllen Memorial district 16-5A showdown preview
-
UTRGV Linebacker Jaiden Haygood on the Jerry Rice Award Watch list
-
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1