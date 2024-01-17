Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Valley farmers impacted by cold weather
-
Escobares police: Roma city employee arrested for smuggling migrants in city vehicle
-
McAllen police identify suspects wanted in deadly weekend crash
-
Brownsville ISD hosts final town hall on search for new superintendent
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with shooting death of Edinburg man apprehended