PVAS in Edinburg aiming to find homes for pets through campaign

There are pros and cons of giving someone a pet for Christmas, it may not always be the best idea for some families.

Palm Valley Animal Society wants to make sure every pet has a loving home this holiday season.

The shelter is offering half price adoption costs for puppies and kittens and are waiving adoption fees for older dogs until December 17.

Before adopting a pet, ask yourself if you can cover all the financial responsibilities that it involves.

You will need to adapt your life and environment to give your pet the care it needs. If you're not ready for a full-time commitment, the shelter also offers other ways you can help.

"We have short-term foster programs, where you can take a dog out for a weekend or even half a day to see how they act around your home and to see if you're mentally ready for that pet," PVAS Donor Relations Manager Jarod Muñoz said.

By adopting, you are making a commitment to provide a home and quality of life for the pet. Anyone who abandons their pet may face animal cruelty charges or up to a $5,000 fine in Texas.

The shelter is open every day of the week from noon to 6 p.m. and the discounts are only available until December 17.

People can also donate to their cause as part of Giving Tuesday. For more information, visit pvastx.org.