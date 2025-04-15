Queen Isabella Causeway jumper identified, issued bond
The man who jumped off the Queen Isabella Causeway has been charged with several felonies and issued a total bond of $35,000.
Jose Roberto Botello jumped from the causeway on Monday after South Padre Island police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Botello was eventually found clinging to a concrete pillar and recovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations.
He was charged with evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, failure to identify and three Hidalgo County warrants for robbery, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He remains in police custody.
