Raid at Lyford game room linked to federal money laundering investigation

Multiple law enforcement agencies were spotted conducting a raid at a game room in Lyford.

Agents were spotted Friday at the Horseshoe Gameroom — located at 9701 Interstate Hwy 69E.

Channel 5 News cameras spotted Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Department of Public Safety and IRS Criminal Investigations Division at the scene.

On social media, HSI confirmed they were the leading agency in the investigation.

“HSI is the lead investigating agency in today’s enforcement action. HSI is being assisted by the IRS-CID, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol, CBP-OFO and CBP Air & Marine,” the agency said on social media. “No additional details are being released at this time; the criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

