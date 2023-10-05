Rainwater harvesting project in La Villa awarded annual Texas Rain Catcher Award

Courtesy of MGNonline.com

A rainwater harvesting project out of La Villa has received a state award from the Texas Water Development Board.

The Delta Reclamation Project has been awarded the annual Texas Rain Catcher Award, according to a media release.

The release says the award "recognizes excellence in the application of rainwater harvesting systems in Texas". It promotes rainwater harvesting technology and educates on water-saving practice.

The Delta Reclamation Project collects rainwater and stormwater through regional canals and stores it in a 100-acre detention pond, according to the release.

The project will provide flood control for the most populated areas in Hidalgo County and establish a treatment process for municipal and irrigation use, according to the release.

The release says the project is currently piloting advance treatment technologies that focus on treating water to ensure its suitability for various uses, such as drinking water.

"Utilizing a holistic approach to water management on a regional scale, the project reduces the reliance on traditional water sources, conserves valuable resources, minimizes the threat of flooding, promotes sustainable water management practices, and addresses water scarcity concerns in the region by providing an alternative water supply source," the release states. "By showcasing the successful recapture and beneficial reuse of rainwater and stormwater, the project expects to set a precedent for sustainable practices and serve as a blueprint for other regions in the state."