Raymondville ISD program to help students attend college underway

Nearly half of all Raymondville ISD students struggle to go to college due to several challenges such as financial stress and a lack of resources.

Around 90% of the district’s 1,000 students come from low-income families.

To help those students, the district launched their Raymondville ECHS Continuing Scholarship Program.

Through the program, students at Raymondville Early College High School are enrolled at Texas Southmost College for two years for free.

Students in the program will be provided with transportation, breakfast and lunch and a new laptop.

The first day of the program was on Monday.

The Raymondville ISD Continuation Program aims to give students the chance to complete an associate's degree, or a certification in a specialized industry.

“Our responsibility does not end when they graduate,” Raymondville High School Assitant Principal Jesus Amaya said. “Let's see what barriers we can remove, so when we talk about goals and dreams, Raymondville ISD is trying to figure out ways all of our students can reach their goals.”

More information on the program is available online.

