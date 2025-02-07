Raymondville man accused of killing husband charged with capital murder

The man accused of killing his husband in Raymondville was arraigned on Friday.

Raymondville Police Department Detective Juan Trevino said 40-year-old Bernabe Vanegas Jr. was charged with capital murder and issued a $1 million bond.

Vanegas allegedly killed his husband, 70-year-old Emmanuel Alexander Lagpacan. Lagpacan was found dead at Amigos Del Valle on January 27.

Trevino said the cause of death was seven stab wounds to the body.