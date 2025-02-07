x

Raymondville man accused of killing husband charged with capital murder

Raymondville man accused of killing husband charged with capital murder
1 hour 32 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 2:31 PM February 07, 2025 in News - Local

The man accused of killing his husband in Raymondville was arraigned on Friday.

Raymondville Police Department Detective Juan Trevino said 40-year-old Bernabe Vanegas Jr. was charged with capital murder and issued a $1 million bond.

RELATED STORY: Raymondville man facing capital murder charge in connection with husband's death

Vanegas allegedly killed his husband, 70-year-old Emmanuel Alexander Lagpacan. Lagpacan was found dead at Amigos Del Valle on January 27.

Trevino said the cause of death was seven stab wounds to the body.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days