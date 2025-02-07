Raymondville man accused of killing husband charged with capital murder
The man accused of killing his husband in Raymondville was arraigned on Friday.
Raymondville Police Department Detective Juan Trevino said 40-year-old Bernabe Vanegas Jr. was charged with capital murder and issued a $1 million bond.
RELATED STORY: Raymondville man facing capital murder charge in connection with husband's death
Vanegas allegedly killed his husband, 70-year-old Emmanuel Alexander Lagpacan. Lagpacan was found dead at Amigos Del Valle on January 27.
Trevino said the cause of death was seven stab wounds to the body.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: The Northern Cat-Eyed Snake
-
City of Palmview seeking public input on traffic ordinance involving 18-wheelers
-
DPS: Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash near McAllen
-
New event center in Brownsville holds grand opening
-
UTRGV researchers study parrots to help understand origins of language
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day