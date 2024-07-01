Raymondville police search for 15-year-old who has been missing for nearly two weeks

The Raymondville Police Department is asking for the community's help in searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for 12 days.

Raymondville Police Detective Denise Ledesma said Dejuan "DJ" Kelley signed out of weight lifting on Thursday, June 20 at 1:48 p.m. at Raymondville High School and has not returned home.

Ledesma said the police department is working with Raymondville Independent School District police and are following up on every lead "in the hopes that DJ is found."

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the missing teen, they are urged to call Raymondville police at 956-689-2441.