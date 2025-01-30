Reactions to Laken Riley Act being signed into law

A newly signed law requires federal authorities to detain undocumented migrants accused of theft and violent crimes before they're convicted.

The Laken Riley Act was named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed by a Venezuelan migrant. The migrant was in the country illegally and had previously been arrested on a shoplifting charge.

Channel 5 News learned that those detained migrants could be deported.

The law would also give state attorneys general the opportunity to sue the federal government over federal decisions to release certain migrants from detention.

An immigration attorney based in the Rio Grande Valley weighed in on the bill.

“We know that our criminal justice system — as great as it may be — there are flaws, and there are often times accusations which are not true,” Carlos Garcia said. “The issue here is the due process issue. Why is it that person, who although might have some immigration relief, is going to have to remain incarcerated when there is simply an accusation and no actual facts about a crime?"

All three Valley-elected representatives voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act, including Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

“If you come to this country and commit crimes, I have no problem deporting you and I don’t see why anyone else should,” Gonzalez said. “If you're a guest in a country you should be on your best behavior."