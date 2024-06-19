Reactions to new protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens

A Valley woman said she’s been living undocumented since she was brought to the U.S. at the age of five.

The woman, who is married to a U.S. citizen and asked to not be identified, said she feels relief, but also guilt at a newly announced executive order aimed at protecting many people who are unauthorized to be in the county.

“I'm grateful that I understand that some people may still not have the opportunity to be granted any status from what is happening with Biden’s announcement,” she said.

On Tuesday, President Biden unveiled a highly expansive plan to extend legal status to spouses of U.S. citizens. According to the Associated Press, the executive order would benefit about 500,000 non-citizens who have lived in the United States for 10 years and are married to a U.S. citizen.

Immigration attorney Carlos Garcia says those with a criminal history should consult with an attorney for their advice.

Currently, undocumented people who marry U.S. citizens have to request parole before they can even apply to live in the U.S. legally.

A second immigration action announced on Tuesday would help undocumented immigrations get work visas faster.

