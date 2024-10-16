Reactions to Texas Senate debate from RGV viewers

Incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz squared off with the latest challenger for his seat, Texas Democratic Congressman Colin Allred.

Several people across the Rio Grande Valley gathered at watch parties Tuesday to hear the candidates’ stance on key issues.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz and Colin Allred meet in the only debate in the Texas Senate race

Nestor Cano is part of the Hidalgo County Young Democrats, and said he was listening closely to the candidates’ responses to immigration questions.

“What I want to see is their proposed solutions,” Cano said. “I want to see what they are willing to do to get things done. I know as a Democrat, personally, that I will most likely align with a Democratic candidate."

When asked about the border, Allred said he plans to fix the immigration system. Cruz responded to border questions by saying he's worked with former administrations to secure it.

Cruz’s approach to the border issues is something Joacim Hernandez, a member of the Hidalgo County Young Republicans, agrees with.

“He understands what is going on at the border, he is constantly here not just with activists, but with community stakeholders,” Hernandez said.

Hidalgo County Democratic Chairman Richard Gonzales was also watching the debate, and said he agrees with Allred's stance to support rights to an abortion in Texas.

“This affects every woman personally, and so I absolutely believe the government does not need to be infringing on a woman's right to choose, so I support reestablishing the rights of Roe V. Wade."

During the debate, Cruz said he agreed with the most recent Supreme Court decision on abortion. Cameron County Republican Chair Deborah Bell says she agrees with Cruz’s anti-abortion stance.

“He does have a pro-life stance, and I think on camera tonight you will be able to hear his stance and how he is handling it,” Bell said.

During the watch parties, members from both parties agreed voters should research candidates to make informed decisions at the polls.

Click here for more election resources.