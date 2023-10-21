Recent dog attacks raise safety concerns in Raymondville

The Raymondville Animal Control Department reported two dog attacks in the last week.

The department says they’ve received a total of 21 calls of people getting bit by stray dogs so far this year, up by three compared to last year’s total.

Among the recent attacks was that of a 2-year-old girl who was bitten on the forehead and upper lip at Veteran's Park on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Raymondville police investigators say the toddler is OK, but she may have to undergo facial reconstruction surgery.

Raymondville police detective Jason Garcia says the dog owner faces possible felony charges as the dog stays at the Raymondville Animal Shelter until a judge decides whether or not to euthanize it.

Raymondville resident Antonio Ximenes says all the dogs he sees roaming the streets makes him worry about his family's safety.

“This is really out of hand, my own two grandchildren were accosted by dogs,” Ximenes said.

Robby Estrada is the sole animal control officer for Raymondville. He says the shelter is at 60% capacity with only four kennels open.

Estrada says more dogs are roaming the streets this year, and he believes it’s because people are dumping them near the city.

“It's hard to keep open kennels,” Estrada said. “They know we have an animal shelter, so they know we are going to pick them up and try to get them adopted.”

The city’s animal control department says they plan to buy more dog traps, and assign a second officer to help with the calls for stray dogs starting next week.

