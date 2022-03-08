Reconstruction project planned for Laguna Boulevard on South Padre Island

South Padre Island is breaking ground on a project to expand Laguna Boulevard.

The re-design includes a new north and south bound lane, a bike lane, and drainage upgrades.

The goal is to get rain water off the street and into the bay. The project is expected to take two years to complete.

“That should have a huge improvement on our little island,” SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty said. “We don't have that much elevation difference so drainage is always going to be a tough thing, but these are little ways that we can try to help and make it a little bit better."

Road closures on the north end of the boulevard are already in place, but the mayor said it will open in the afternoons during spring break.