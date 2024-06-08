Records: Cell phone video shows suspect in San Juan homicide allegedly helping bury body

One of five suspects in a Hidalgo County murder investigation was captured on cell phone video helping hide the body, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Monica Victoria Gomez, 41, was arrested on May 29 and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Gomez is among the five people in custody charged for their alleged roles in the death of Juan Carlos Hernandez De Leon, whose body was found on May 15 inside a barrel that was buried at a residence in rural Edinburg.

According to an affidavit provided to Channel 5 News, four individuals — identified as Gomez, Jesus Grijalva, Samuel Uvalle Sr. and Roberto Salas — attacked De Leon at Grijalva’s San Juan residence on May 7.

The affidavit states the assault happened after Uvalle started arguing with De Leon, and then hit him on the head with a hammer, the affidavit states.

Salas, Grijalva and Gomez joined Uvalle in the assault, the complaint states.

De Leon died following the assault, and his body was placed in the barrel that was found buried at an Edinburg property, the affidavit stated.

According to Gomez’s criminal complaint, video on Grijalva’s cell phone shows Gomez helping Grijalva bury the barrel with an excavator.

Gomez and another woman — identified as Jennifer Jane Snider — helped get rid of the victim’s cell phone, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Grijalva, Uvalle Sr., Snider and Alejandro Cantu were previously arrested in connection with the investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, Cantu was seen picking up the excavator used to bury the barrel that had De Leon’s body.

Investigators continue searching for Salas.

Those with any information linked to Salas' location are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.