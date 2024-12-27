Records: Child's neck nearly crushed after being left unattended inside vehicle in Rio Grande City

A man and a woman were arrested in Rio Grande City on child abandonment charges after one of their children's head became stuck in the car window and their throat was nearly crushed.

According to court records, a Texas game warden was on patrol on Dec. 24, when he pulled into an HEB parking lot and saw three children locked inside a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.

Records say one of the children's head was stuck in the rear window of the truck, crushing the child's throat and severely restricting their airway, causing them to not be able to breathe.

The game warden jumped into the bed of the truck and began to free the child by pulling on the window. After several attempts, the game warden was able to get the child free, according to records.

Records said the parents of the children were inside HEB buying groceries and had left all three children inside the truck unattended.

According to records, 15 minutes went by when the mother, identified as Denica Zavala, approached the truck to check on the children. The father, identified as Leeroy Salinas, made no attempt to check on the kids and instead fled the area.

The game warden was able to locate Salinas 200 yards away in a Melrose department store parking lot.

Zavala and Salinas were both arrested and facing charges of child abandonment with intent to return.